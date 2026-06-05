Cabinet approves closure of e-tolls

Friday, June 5, 2026

Cabinet has approved the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) plan to shut down the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), popularly known as e-tolls.



The Executive also approved the orderly resolution of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) litigation, the treatment of any residual litigation exposure, and the closure of all matters associated with the historical recovery of e-toll debt.



This follows government’s decision to discontinue the electronic tolling system on the GFIP, which took effect on 12 April 2024.



“Cabinet noted the recommendations by SANRAL to write off debt owed by road users who did not pay, and that National Treasury would service this debt, and that the road users who paid toll fees would not be refunded because this was the law at the time,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday.



Ntshavheni was addressing members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 03 June 2026.

-SAnews.gov.za

