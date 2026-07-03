Cabinet approves bills for public comment 

Friday, July 3, 2026

Cabinet has approved the publication of the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment (NEMLA) as well as the Electronic Deeds Registration and Recordal Systems Amendment Bills for public comment.



At a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the NEMLA Bill seeks to amend the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act 107 of 1998).



It also seeks to to strengthen environmental compliance and enforcement by empowering environmental inspectors to issue compliance notices and enable municipalities to issue directives for environmental violations.



“The Bill also introduces an administrative penalty system into South Africa’s national environmental legislation. This will complement existing criminal sanctions by providing an alternative to criminal prosecution for less serious environmental contraventions, enabling more efficient enforcement while avoiding the delays and reputational risks associated with criminal proceedings,” she explained.



In addition, at its meeting held on Wednesday, Cabinet approved the submission of the Electronic Deeds Registration and Recordal Systems Amendment Bill to Parliament.



The Bill seeks to amend the Electronic Deeds Registration Act (Act 19 of 2019), the Deeds Registration Act (Act 47 of 1937) and the Sectional Titles Act (Act 95 of 1986) to modernise the legislative framework governing deeds registration and recordal systems.



“The Bill advances the objectives of an inclusive economy and enhanced security of land tenure. The proposed amendments are largely technical in nature and are intended to strengthen the security of title and improve the administration of land and property rights for the benefit of landowners and rights holders,” said the Minister. - SAnews.gov.za