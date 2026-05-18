Busy week ahead for Budget Vote debates

Monday, May 18, 2026

Parliament’s programme for the week will be dominated by Budget Vote debates, oversight meetings and a high-level colloquium marking 30 years of South Africa’s democratic Constitution and Africa Day celebrations.

The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are scheduled to hold a series of hybrid sittings and committee meetings as lawmakers scrutinise government spending plans and departmental performance for the 2026/27 financial year.

A major highlight of the week will be Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s appearance before the National Assembly on Thursday for an oral question-and-answer session aimed at strengthening executive accountability to Parliament.

Budget Vote debates

From Tuesday through Friday, the National Assembly will convene mini-plenary sessions to debate 18 departmental budget votes, while the NCOP will hold policy debates on the budgets for the agriculture and transport portfolios.

Parliament said the budget process was central to ensuring transparency, accountability and effective allocation of public funds.

“Budget vote debates give Parliament the opportunity to examine departmental plans and proposed budget allocations and to weigh in on them,” Parliament said in a statement.

“They also help keep both Parliament and the public up to date on government commitments, implementation plans and how public money is being spent.”

The institution said parliamentary committees assess whether departments have fulfilled previous commitments and managed taxpayers’ money responsibly.

Tuesday’s debates in the NA will focus on Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Small Business Development, Social Development, Public Service and Administration, Employment and Labour, as well as policing-related votes. The NCOP will simultaneously hold a policy debate on Agriculture.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate Defence and Military Veterans, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Government Communication and Information Systems, and Land Reform and Rural Development.

The NCOP is expected to debate the Transport budget vote and process legislation and committee reports.

On Friday, the National Assembly will conclude debates on the National Treasury and the State Security Agency budget votes before both Houses eventually vote on the national budget in its entirety.

Questions in National Assembly

Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon for a constitutionally mandated question session.

Parliament said the sessions are held at least once every quarter and form a critical mechanism for oversight of the executive.

Under Section 92(2) of the Constitution, members of the executive are accountable to Parliament both collectively and individually for the exercise of their powers and responsibilities.

Africa Day Colloquium

Parliament, in partnership with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and University of South Africa, will host a joint colloquium on Friday under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of South Africa’s Constitution in a rapidly changing world”.

The event will take place at the temporary National Assembly Chamber, known as the Dome, in Cape Town and forms part of broader Africa Day commemorations and constitutional celebrations.

Former President Thabo Mbeki is among more than 250 participants expected to attend, alongside presiding officers of Parliament, academics, legal experts, Chapter 9 institutions, civil society representatives, diplomats and students.

According to Parliament, the colloquium aims to reflect critically on the Constitution’s role over the past three decades and South Africa’s place in a rapidly evolving global environment.

The event also serves as a precursor to the 16th Annual Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture.

Oversight committees

Parliamentary committees are also expected to hold around 30 meetings during the week, covering issues ranging from water security and tourism transformation to higher education governance, policing, health and digital communications.

Among the notable meetings:

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will receive a briefing on the decision to place the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) under administration.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will hold hearings with the City of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality over its 2024/25 audit outcomes.

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture will receive a briefing from Cricket South Africa on preparations for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will host a workshop on Meta platforms, content moderation and election safety protocols ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The NCOP will also host a three-sphere report-back and planning session on intergovernmental relations and cooperative governance in the Northern Cape on Friday. – SAnews.gov.za