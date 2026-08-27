Brown Mogotsi bail application postponed

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The bail application of alleged criminal fixer, Oupa Brown Mogotsi, has been postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court to 1 September 2026.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mogotsi is applying for bail on new facts.

“The postponement will allow Correctional Services to provide the court with a detailed report regarding an alleged escape plan involving Mogotsi, which was allegedly intercepted by correctional authorities.

“During proceedings, the prosecutor read into the record an affidavit by the investigating officer, who stated that a Correctional Services official had alerted him that Mogotsi was allegedly planning to escape. The court was informed that arrangements were subsequently made to prevent the accused from escaping,” the NPA said.

Mogotsi faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and perjury.

“It is alleged that on 3 November 2025, Mogotsi reported to the police that, while driving alone in Vosloorus, he was pursued by occupants of a bakkie who allegedly fired multiple shots at his vehicle, forcing him to stop and flee on foot.

“The NPA will continue to place relevant information before the court and ensure that the matter proceeds in accordance with the law,” the prosecutorial body stated. – SAnews.gov.za