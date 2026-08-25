Emfuleni municipal officials appear in court for fraud and money laundering

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Seven Emfuleni Local Municipality employees have appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud, theft amounting to R150 000, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure, following their arrest over the weekend.

It is alleged that over a period of about two years, businesses and individuals who had their electricity disconnected due to arrears were approached by the accused to reconnect in exchange for payment.

“After receiving money from the complainants, they would allegedly unlawfully reconnect the electricity and manipulate records to reflect a reduced amount owing on the affected accounts.

“However, in the following months, the electricity account would show the initial amount owed as per their initial bill prior to being approached by the accused. Their electricity, however, would remain connected due to the illegal connection. The complainants reported the matter to the municipality,” the National Prosecuting Authority explained.

The case was postponed to 31 August 2026 for bail applications and the suspects will all remain in custody.

“The NPA remains committed to prosecuting corruption, fraud, and crimes that undermine essential public infrastructure and service delivery.

“Such offences erode public trust and prejudice communities that rely on municipal services, and the NPA will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to hold those responsible accountable,” the prosecutorial body said. – SAnews.gov.za