NPA AFU cracks down on cybercrime suspects

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an urgent preservation of property order emanating from a sophisticated online banking scam involving some R21.55 million.

The money was allegedly fraudulently diverted from the bank account of a Middelburg-based company, Jormid, by a scammer earlier this year.

“On 21 May 2026, Jormid’s financial manager, Mrs Jordaan, received WhatsApp messages on her cellphone purporting to be from the company’s banking institution, ABSA Bank.

“The messages indicated that ‘suspicious transactions’ had been detected on Jormid’s business account and requested her to confirm whether she had authorised them.

“After responding that she did not recognise the transactions, Jordaan received a telephone call from an individual claiming to be an official from ABSA Bank’s Fraud Division. The caller requested her assistance in cancelling the alleged suspicious transactions,” NPA Regional Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa explained.

On the call, Jordaan was instructed to approve electronic links sent to her phone.

“While still communicating with the scammer, Jordaan was informed by a colleague that several substantial transactions, amounting to approximately R21.55 million, had been processed from Jormid’s bank account without authorisation.

“Jordaan immediately reported the matter to ABSA’s Fraud Department and subsequently opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service [SAPS] in Middelburg,” she added.

The matter was then referred to the NPA AFU and initiated an investigation and submitted an urgent intervention to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

The FIC promptly issued directives to ABSA bank to freeze funds held in nine bank accounts which were suspected to have received the proceeds.

“Armed with the evidence gathered during the investigation and the FIC’s intervention, the AFU approached the Middelburg High Court on an urgent ex parte basis and successfully obtained a preservation of property order against the nine ABSA Bank accounts on 12 June 2026.

“The order prevents the dissipation of the suspected proceeds of crime, valued at approximately R21.55 million, pending the finalisation of forfeiture proceedings before the High Court,” Nyuswa added.

A criminal investigation is ongoing with suspects expected to be arrested and charged with offences including fraud, theft and money laundering.

“The NPA remains committed to combating cybercrime, safeguarding the interests of victims and ensuring that the proceeds of unlawful activities are preserved and ultimately forfeited in accordance with the law,” Nyuswa said. – SAnews.gov.za