Blompark project on track

With 150 houses already delivered since the first sod-turning ceremony in September 2021, residents of Blompark in Gansbaai, Western Cape can look forward to an additional 100 brand new homes being completed before the end of March 2023.

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC, Tertuis Simmers said the R71 million Blompark Project, in its entirety is expected to deliver 539 housing opportunities.

Giving an update on the progress of Blompark Project development, Simmers noted that, as with many other construction projects across the province, the project has also contributed to amplifying the local economy.

He said he was pleased with the progress made on the site with 13 Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME’s) having been appointed and multiple job opportunities created to date.

“We’ve seen 100 families move into their brand-new homes, within a year since the sod-turn. Through seamless collaborations between the two spheres of government, we are not only delivering housing opportunities but also emancipating the community with meaningful job and economic opportunities,” Simmers said.

He added that the provincial government continues its commitment to restore the hope of citizens through rapid service delivery of housing opportunities. – SAnews.gov.za