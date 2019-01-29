Blitz to inspect implementation of NMW Act

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

The Department of Labour is embarking on a national blitz to assess levels of compliance with labour laws, especially the newly-introduced National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act, at businesses.

The campaign, announced on Tuesday, will kick off in February lead by the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch of the department.

A special focus will be placed on the wholesale and retail sectors as they have been identified as some of the problematic sectors.

Deputy Director General Aggy Moiloa said about 1392 inspectors are ready to monitor compliance with the NMW Act which came into effect on 01 January 2019 and stipulates that R20 is the minimum rate workers should earn per hour. – SAnews.gov.za

