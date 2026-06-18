Bafana Bafana show mettle in hard-fought draw

Thursday, June 18, 2026

The South African government has sent its congratulations to Bafana Bafana on their hard-fought draw against Czechia during the FIFA World Cup match today.

“The draw is a testament to the determination and fighting spirit of the players, coaching staff and support team, and reflects the talent and potential of South African football on the global stage.

“As the nation celebrates this achievement, let us continue to cheer our national team to even greater success throughout the tournament,” government said in a statement on Thursday.

South Africans have been encouraged to wear green and gold on Bafana Fridays to show support and stand united behind the boys as they head to their next match.

Placed in Group A, Bafana Bafana’s 2026 campaign features a 2-0 opening loss to Mexico, followed by tonight’s critical 1-1 draw with Czechia. – SAnews.gov.za