Aucamp welcomes arrest of third suspect in Kruger Park murder case

Sunday, June 14, 2026

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has commended the swift arrest of a third suspect in connection with the murder of two tourists in the northern region of the Kruger National Park last month.



The suspect was arrested on Friday, 12 June 2026, in Zimbabwe through cross border cooperation between South African, Mozambican and Zimbabwean law enforcement agencies.



“This arrest demonstrates that our commitment to tracking down and apprehending every individual involved in this tragic crime was unwavering and resolute,” Aucamp said on Saturday.



The Minister also commended the effective and efficient collaborative efforts of the South African Police Service (SAPS), SANParks Rangers, Mozambique's Criminal Investigation Directorate, and the Gonarezhou National Parks Rangers, who effected the arrest of the third suspect and later handed him to the Zimbabwe police.



The arrest follows the apprehension of the first two suspects in Mozambique in early June, while the third suspect initially evaded capture. Through the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies, he was subsequently tracked down and arrested in Zimbabwe.



READ | Two arrested in Mozambique for murder of two Kruger National Park tourists



Like his co-accused, the third suspect will now be processed in accordance with the applicable legal procedures, including the applicable extradition proceedings.



The Minister hailed the arrests as a significant step towards justice and highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration in combating crime.



“I’ve said it before: we can achieve so much more if we pool our resources, collaborate and cooperate in fighting cross-border crime,” the Minister said.



Aucamp, together with SANParks management, emphasised that these arrests should serve as a clear warning to anyone contemplating criminal activity within the Kruger National Park that such actions will be met with the full force of the law and that those responsible will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.



He extended his condolences to the Marais family and reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.



“We will do everything in our power to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again.” – SAnews.gov.za