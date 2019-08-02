Aluta continua for women emancipation

By Nthambeleni Gabara

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says while great strides have been made in women empowerment, the struggle for the total emancipation of women is still far from over.

“We have made great strides when it comes to women empowerment since the dawn of democracy. When you talk about women struggle, you should do so from where it all started… from the times where women were regarded as minors, the times when women were not allowed to occupy positions in certain sectors of society, the era where women were regarded as weak to perform certain responsibilities.

“Today the democratic government has levelled the playing field for women in the economic, social and other sectors of society… Are we there yet? Definitely not. There is still a long way to go before we can proudly say we live in a country that is a non-sexist, a country that does not look at people on the basis of gender,” she said.

Chikunga will lead her own departmental Women’s Day celebrations later this month. South Africa will observe the 63rd anniversary of the iconic Women’s March to the Union Buildings on 9 august.

On Friday, 9 August 2019, South Africans will commemorate the struggle for a gender-based violence free, non-racial and non-sexist country under the theme: ‘25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa for Women’s Emancipation’.

Gender-Based Violence Council

Chikunga said as long as women and young girls are still raped and killed by the people they trust, the struggle for gender based violence should be intensified.

She believes the planned Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Council announced by the President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address will play a central role in eradicating the scourge.

“This important council announced by the President will help us as a nation to search for the best ways of ensuring that vulnerable women and young girls in the rural areas are safe and protected from all forms gender-based violence and are liberated from economic emancipation marginalization,” said Chikunga. – SAnews.gov.za