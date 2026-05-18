Abrahams to attend Botswana-SA Bi-National Commission and Business Forum

Monday, May 18, 2026

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Alexandra Abrahams, will attend the 6th Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) and deliver remarks at the Botswana-South Africa Business Forum in Gaborone from 20 to 21 May 2026.

The Business Forum will take place on the sidelines of the 6th session of the South Africa-Botswana BNC, a platform aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The commission is expected to focus on advancing collaboration across several strategic sectors, including agriculture, transport, infrastructure, water, mining, energy, science and technology, finance, tourism, trade and investment.

According to Abrahams, the BNC will provide an opportunity for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) to assess progress on Economic Cluster commitments agreed to during the previous BNC session.

“The deliberations of the BNC are expected to support stronger bilateral trade and investment ties between South Africa and Botswana,” said Abrahams.

She added that discussions would include the implementation plan for the Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Industrial Cooperation, which seeks to address market access barriers, improve customs cooperation and support investment partnerships within Southern African Customs Union (SACU) value chains.

Abrahams said the latest BNC session would also create an opportunity for both countries to tackle ongoing market access challenges, particularly trade restrictions affecting key sectors.

“Through this strengthened coordination, the two countries are able to address emerging issues while ensuring the inclusive implementation of commitments made during the previous Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission,” she said.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the growing investment relationship between the two countries, noting that 30 South African companies invested in Botswana between January 2003 and March 2026.

The investments span sectors such as financial services, mining, communications, hospitality and tourism, consumer products, software and information technology services, food and beverages, building materials, and business services.

Abrahams said the investment relationship between South Africa and Botswana demonstrates the importance of strategic cooperation in addressing economic challenges and promoting regional trade and investment growth.

South Africa is Botswana’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for approximately 15% of Botswana’s total exports. South Africa exported goods worth R73.6 billion to Botswana in 2025.

Botswana, meanwhile, remains one of South Africa’s important regional trade partners and accounts for around 60% of Botswana’s total imports. South Africa imported goods valued at an estimated R7.6 billion from Botswana during the same period.

The 6th Botswana-South Africa BNC is expected to further strengthen economic cooperation and reinforce long-standing diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries. - SAnews.gov.za