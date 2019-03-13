140 land claims finalised in Ubizo

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Saturday hand over settled and finalised land claims worth R136 million to Ubizo Community in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Ubizo Community Land Claim consists of 2547.2860 Hectares of land and is made up of 149 households, who were dispossessed.

There are 894 land restitution beneficiaries (30% of which are women), who are direct descendants of this community that will benefit from this handover. According to the Commission on the Restitution of Land Rights, the total value of assets is R136 million.

Mabuza, who is also the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform, will be accompanied by Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. - SAnews.gov.za