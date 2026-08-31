“The struggle continues” – Ela Gandhi on women, justice and SA 

Monday, August 31, 2026

For Ela Gandhi, the struggle for justice has never been confined to one form of oppression. As a social worker, activist and former anti-apartheid campaigner, she describes her identity as rooted in the fight for equality in South Africa.



The grandmother and retired social worker is the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of non-violent resistance took shape during his years in South Africa and later influenced the country’s liberation struggle. She is also a member of the Eminent Persons Group of the National Dialogue, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2025.



“I am a grandmother who is a social worker by profession but now enjoying retirement. I am also an activist who lived under and fought apartheid injustices for many years. My colleagues and I recognised the triple oppression we faced as black women, under apartheid as blacks, in a capitalist system as poor and under patriarchy as women,” she said.



The struggle she told SAnews, involved ensuring that the status of black women remain inferior to their male counterparts “in addition to other positions of inferiority on the basis of race and economic ability”.



“Our struggles were against these oppressive systems, which together ensured that we were deprived of opportunities and that our status was maintained as inferior to our male counterparts.



The stalwart and former Member of Parliament went on to say that women during that time learned to be strategic in advancing the movement for freedom.



“We succeeded to an extent in advancing gender issues. But patriarchy has been so entrenched by generations of conditioning that the struggle continues and my identity is located within that struggle,” she explained.



Under the current democratic dispensation, South Africa marked the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 August 2026. On that day, more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest the extension of pass laws and the Urban Areas Act.



Status of women

Gandhi said while many strides have been made in getting women into fields that were inaccessible in the past, much still needs to be done.



“But what is the position of women on the ground?” she asked, adding that from birth, many girls suffer oppression of all kinds, including differential treatment and abuse.



“We are losing the importance of feminism, depicting compassion, care and love. Instead, we are running after a feminism that portrays a masculine image, thus losing our intrinsic values in favour of developing a macho image. Our struggle is against that macho patriarchal identity, and reversing the position does not necessarily mean freedom.



“We need to consider our own identity crisis carefully as we continue to struggle for true socio-political and economic emancipation and universal rights,” she explained.



The legacy of the Gandhi name

While still on the thread of identity, Gandhi said it is a privilege to be part of the family of one of the most celebrated individuals globally.



“For me, it was a privilege that I cherish, because it allowed me to develop my identity as an independent woman. It allowed me to develop without the stereotyped racial identity that South Africans were forced to grow up with and instead, to see human beings as human beings and not compartmentalise them into race, class, gender, religion and culture identities.



“My background taught me to be compassionate, forgiving, but not accepting oppression or injustice. It taught me to live with less and do more than normal to benefit others. Selfishness and self-centredness were remote to us. For all these values I am grateful to my illustrious background and my parents' nurturing,” she explained.

Her reflections echo some of the principles associated with her grandfather, including service to others and resistance to injustice.



Ela was born to the son of Mahatma Gandhi, Manilal Gandhi, and his wife, Sushila Gandhi.

On whether there was ever a time when she questioned whether she could live up to the Gandhi name, she laughed, remarking that like everyone else, she is certainly not infallible.



“But when it pertains to image and public opinion, I do not know whether I can ever meet those expectations. Yes, at times it did bother me. But now, I have reconciled myself to the fact that I am who I am. If I do not meet the public weal, then so be it. We are all human at

the end of the day and as such are not infallible.”



Commemorative days

She said commemorative days such as Women’s Day, which is observed annually, are still necessary.

“These special days actually should help us think of our situation at the present moment. The fact that GBV [gender-based violence] is increasing and women’s position in the home has not changed much, even though we have very good laws.”



The Constitution’s Bill of Rights states that everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. In addition to the Bill of Rights, South Africa has passed legislation aimed at protecting and advancing all of the country’s women. This includes the Domestic Violence Act that aims to protect victims of violence and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act which intends to prevent and prohibit unfair discrimination and harassment.



She called for equal partnership between men and women.



“We need to raise awareness about both our rights and responsibilities and look at how we can indeed change the situation for the next generation, together.”



With Women’s Month drawing to a close, the stalwart said changes in women’s status is possible if men and women work towards change in a united and focused manner.



“For anything to succeed, there has to be mutual trust and respect, and with that we can deal with difficult issues. Especially those entrenched in our culture and religion and begin to reinterpret them from a gendered perspective.”

Reflections on the Constitution

The Women’s March anniversary also comes in a year in which the country marks 30 Years of the Constitution.



“Democratic South Africans voiced their views in 1955 when we drew up the Freedom Charter. It reflected a spirit of reconciliation and compassion for the suffering. A clear path to ameliorate the effects of apartheid into a better life for all was visualised,” she explained.



She reminded the nation that the Constitution, based on the highest principles and values outlined in the Freedom Charter, ranks among the world’s best, warning that its provisions have been exploited for selfish intent and to circumvent the law.



“My view is that we need to really take a deep look at ourselves and to begin to address the proliferation of corruption, stop bribery, crime, violence and anti-social behaviour. Let’s claim back the spirit of ubuntu,” emphasised the 86-year-old.



As Women’s Month draws to a close, Gandhi’s reflections serve as a reminder that the struggle for equality and justice continues, and that building a better society requires the participation of every generation.



Her message is clear: a better South Africa is not something to simply wait for, but something that citizens have a collective responsibility to build. -SAnews.gov.za