Changing the world through humility and simplicity

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Her Majesty Queen Neo Mopeli is making her mark in the world by embracing simplicity and defying the stereotype that royalty is disconnected from everyday life.



In fact, for the recognised Queen of the Bakoena Nation in the Free State. serving humanity is the cornerstone upon which she hopes her legacy will be built.



“I’m a simple girl; at the core of it all. I am a wife and mom. I am a daughter, a friend and a sister. I am a community leader and worker. My biggest purpose and goal in life is to always work for the marginalised and the vulnerable,” she said in an interview with SAnews.



Her Majesty also serves as one of the 25 commissioners of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC).



The Commission is an independent, multi-stakeholder body, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to oversee and facilitate a just and equitable transition to a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy.



The President announced the second cohort of PCC commissioners in January this year.



The Queen described her appointment as a humbling experience as the commissioners move into the implementation phase of their work centering on the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.



“When you look at the group of Commissioners, it's really the cream of the crop of their various industries. I have a deep respect for the work done in the first five years (of the Commission).



“We are moving from conceptualisation into implementation, and we are going to centre our work around the lived realities of ordinary South Africans. I come from the traditional constituency, which makes up a large part of the public that would ordinarily never find themselves in these kinds of rooms, platforms and tables.



"I would like to ensure that the voices of the rural communities, particularly the women and the young people, are heard and incorporated into the recommendations and ultimately, the work of the PCC,” she explained.

Just Energy Transition and climate change

She added that South Africa’s Just Energy Transition (JET), which is central to the work of the Commission, must take into account issues such as jobs, inequality and food security.



According to the PCC, the JET focuses on the transition of the energy sector as the country navigates the shift away from coal towards cleaner energy sources.



She added that climate change is often misunderstood.



“Our job is to assist in translating climate change and the Just Transition into the ordinary, normal lives of people. Remember, the most important thing is that the transition doesn’t happen to people; it happens with people - that is the motto and the slogan that we are using at the PCC.



“People think that climate change is all about today’s weather being cold and yesterday being hot. Climate change takes into account water security, food security, energy and agriculture. If the weather is on and off, what happens to agricultural produce?” she asked.



Another important aspect of climate change is that it does not affect everyone equally. For example, those who have built their homes along the floodlines will be impacted differently to those who live in the suburbs.



“Everybody will be affected in one way or another. It is not a problem that is for the elite or those in rural areas. It’s a generational problem. We need to look at renewable energy, technology, sustainable agriculture, emerging industries and importantly, we need to look at bringing everybody into this new phase. It also needs a quick response.”



Royalty

While Her Majesty always knew she had a greater purpose in life, this did not include the prospect of becoming a Queen.



“I didn’t think that purpose would find me so early on in life. It’s been such a fulfilling role that has taught me humility, gratitude and thankfulness,” she said.



Having people stand up when she enters a room is one of the biggest culture shocks she recalls experiencing since becoming Queen six years ago. While the role includes an element of glamour, attending events and meeting with prominent people, it is the quiet moments that are not caught on camera that she cherishes most.



Her Majesty recalls a party she hosted at orphanage whereby a child hugged her and told her it was the first time they had ever had a party.



“This is why I do it…and this is why I continue to do it," gushed the mother of Prince Motebang and Prince Seeiso, who are aged four and two, respectively.



She added that the two are being raised with the understanding that leadership comes with responsibility and the need for humility and grace.



“Morena ke Morena ka sechaba - a King is a King by the people,” she said, adding that relatability is an important cog of leadership.

This is because people need to see something of themselves in those who lead them.



Supporting traditional communities



In the wide-ranging interview with SAnews, Her Majesty spoke of the work of the South African Queens Council, where she serves as Deputy Chair.



Born from the Majesties Forum (of recognised traditional Kings), the Council brings together queens from different provinces to tackle issues affecting traditional communities.

The Council, first announced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velinkosini Hlabisa on 27 October 2024, provides a platform for queens to support their majesties in their customary duties and serve as trusted advisors on key matters impacting their communities.



Her Majesty added that while the Majesties Forum is focused on national policies, related structures, and legislation, the Queens Council has a particular focus on women, youth and other community programmes.



The Queen said traditional communities face a range of interconnected challenges.

These include access to services, land and resources, cultural preservation, poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence.



She said the Council provides an opportunity for queens from different provinces to learn from each other.



Challenges that emerge in one province may also be experienced elsewhere, making the sharing of ideas and solutions valuable.



Gender-based violence (GBV)

On GBV, the Queen said while government continues to do what it can to address the scourge, more needs to be done.



“Until we have zero percent GBV, whatever we do will never be enough.” She added that South Africa’s response to GBV should include a change in how the boy child is raised and socialised.



She believes some people have grown up in households where violence was normalised.

“We need to completely re-alter every structure we have known; we have to try something different because what we have been doing in raising our boys is not working.”



She said the change must begin at grassroots level and include better parenting and a change in attitudes among men and boys.



Celebrating SA’s Constitution

Reflecting on 30 years of the Constitution, Her Majesty, who is also an attorney, is of the view that much progress has been made.



She says the Constitution’s emphasis on dignity, equality and freedom was an extraordinary achievement and that South Africans should celebrate the rights that have been secured.



At the same time, she believes the country must be honest about the work that remains.



“As a community leader, I can never divorce myself from people’s lived realities. I also see how the Constitution is sometimes so far removed from the everyday realities of the local person on the ground. We need to bridge that gap; the next 30 years need to really be about implementation. We need to implement the rights of the Constitution, and if they need to evolve, let them evolve to suit where we are right now,” she explained.



Legal Eagles

The Queen’s commitment to community building is also reflected in her Legal Eagles Mentorship Programme. The initiative started after she advertised on the social media platform X for an intern or legal officer. One CV became 50 and then 100.



She realised there was a significant gap and created a WhatsApp group where opportunities could be shared. What started as a single group has since grown to five groups on the platform. To date, the group assists over 2500 young graduates from legal-related courses to find work opportunities.



The programme has gone beyond sharing job opportunities. Members of the groups, many of whom have no idea that they are interacting with a Queen, also ask her to review their CVs and offer interview advice.



Spending a few minutes daily across the groups, the Queen enjoys the secret identity she has, as she only uses her initials across the groups.

Balancing her responsibilities as a mother, Queen, attorney and Commissioner requires careful organisation.



“I will sleep when I’m dead. For the time that I’m living, I’m going to make the most of every single hour.”



She says she often sleeps very little and uses a notebook to keep track of the many issues that arise during the day.



She categorises and prioritises her activities, while also relying on support from her family, friends and colleagues.



A typical day begins with checking her laptop and reviewing the meetings and calls scheduled for the day.



The calendar, she says, ultimately determines the direction of the day.



Recognition

The Queen was among the women honoured by the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities at the 40 Under Forty Awards last year.



She won in the charity and philanthropy category, an achievement she describes as particularly meaningful as it recognises work centred on people and giving back.



“Having them is great; it is a form of validation and affirmation,” she said, while acknowledging that awards are not the reason she serves.



Women’s Month

As South Africa continues to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Women’s March to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956, Her Majesty thanked the country’s older women for the sacrifices made to carry families throughout generations while also urging young women to never apologise for their ambition.



“To our young women: never allow your circumstances to define the limits of your dreams. Your voice matters, your education matters, and your leadership matters. Walk boldly into spaces where decisions are made and never apologise for your ambition.



“To our older women: thank you for the sacrifices that have carried families, communities, and this nation through generations. Your wisdom is a treasure that must continue to guide and mentor those who come after you,” she said.



She stressed that Women’s Month should not only be a celebration of women but also a renewed commitment to protecting women, empowering women economically and ensuring that every girl grows up in a South Africa where she is safe, valued and given equal opportunity to thrive.



Asked what she would like her legacy to be, Her Majesty reiterated her desire for service, integrity and empowerment.



“As Queen, as a professional woman, and as a servant of the people, I hope to be remembered as someone who used every platform entrusted to her to uplift others -particularly women, children, and communities that have historically been overlooked. If, years from now, young women believe more deeply in their own potential because they saw someone who carried both tradition and modern leadership with grace and conviction, then I would consider that a meaningful legacy,” she said.



For Her Majesty, all that she does is a blessing.



“This is a blessing; it’s not a right,” she concluded. -SAnews.gov.za