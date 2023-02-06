Grammy Award winners beacon of hope to SA youth

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, says musicians Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode are a beacon of hope and an inspiration to many young people in townships and rural areas.

The Premier made the remarks after musician, producer and DJ, Zakes Bantwini, singer-songwriter Nomcebo Zikode and producer Wouter Kellerman bagged the award for ‘Best Global Music Performance’ during the prestigious 65th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony held in Los Angeles last night.

The trio won for their collaboration of their hit song ‘Bayethe’.

Congratulating the artists, Dube-Ncube said the Grammy Award for DJ Zakes Bantwini, whose real name is Zakhele Madida and Nomcebo Zikode affirms the contribution that they have made in the music industry, both locally and internationally.

“We are proud of Zakes Bantwini, who hails from KwaMashu and Nomcebo Zikode, who is from Mpumalanga Township in Hammarsdale for flying the South African flag high and putting the province on the global music stage by winning this Grammy Award.

“We celebrate the success of the son and daughter of the province who are a beacon of hope and an inspiration to many young people in townships and rural areas. This Grammy Award comes at the right time as we are reviving the hopes of the province’s citizenry, who have shown great resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity,” said an elated Dube-Ncube.

The Premier added that Bantwini and Zikode follow in the footsteps of other Grammy Awards winners – Ladysmith Black Mambazo and DJ Black Coffee, who also hail from our “magnificent province.”

“Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman’s Grammy Award success is not only remarkable for KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa, it is also significant for the African Continent. By winning this Grammy Award, Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman have shown the world that KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and Africa are indeed a musical force to be reckoned with globally.

“We cannot thank them enough for reviving faith and hope for many aspiring artists in the province and South Africa as a whole. They have indicated to the world that our province and country continues to excel despite facing hurdles,” Dube-Ncube said.

She further commended the trio for the title of their song ‘Bayethe’, which can be seen as a tribute to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and many other Kings who restored hope, peace, unity and revived faith in humanity. – SAnews.gov.za