Youth urged to participate in global anti-corruption competition

Government has called on young people to enter an international contest on social anti-corruption advertising by designing a poster or developing a video to raise awareness on corruption.

Young South Africans between the ages of 14 and 35 are eligible to enter the contest under the theme ‘Together against Corruption’.

The competition has two categories -- Best Poster and Best Video. Contestants are allowed to use English or their indigenous languages on their products, and are urged to include subtitles on the video produced in a language other than English.

Finalists will get an opportunity to compete at international level and travel to Moscow, Russia, on 9 December 2019, for the final award ceremony.

The social anti-corruption competition is organised by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, who are members of the Interstate Anti-Corruption Council.

The council is inclusive of countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, Tajikistan and the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) says some of the goals of the contest are to encourage youth to participate in corruption prevention, use social advertising against corruption, foster interaction between society and prosecution authorities as well as other relevant community stakeholders in the anti-corruption education campaign.

“The objectives of the competition are to develop zero tolerance within society for all forms of corrupt activities, strengthen trust in public authorities and draw public attention to anti-corruption issues,” DPSA said.

Entries for the international youth competition officially opened on 1 June 2019 and close on 13 October 2019. Entries can be made at http://anticorruption.life.

For enquiries on the competition, participants can contact Mr Asaph Madimetja Chuene at Asaph.Chuene@dpsa.gov.za/ 012 336 1437 or Mr Khuliso Dzhivhuho at Khuliso.dzhivhuho@dpsa.gov.za/ 012 336 1225. – SAnews.gov.za