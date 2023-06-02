Youth Month: Digital economy careers under spotlight

Career opportunities existing in the digital economy will come under the spotlight as the country kicks off the 2023 Youth Month celebrations.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), together with government departments, will lead a month-long programme of activities to be hosted in various provinces in celebration of Youth Month 2023.

The NYDA, under the stewardship of the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) - in partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture - launched the Youth Month 2023 activities in Soweto on Thursday.

NYDA board executive chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, said this year’s Youth Month activities seek to present opportunities available to young people through showcasing those, dialogues and celebrating young change makers.

The 2023 Youth Month will be celebrated under the theme, 'Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future'.

Luwaca said the agency will help to expose careers, with the focus being on opportunities in the digital economy.

Highlighting some of the activities planned for the month, Luwaca said the agency will launch the Youth in Business competition in Limpopo, which will be similar to the Dragons' Den, where youth in businesses will be given a 60-second pitch. The winning pitch will be awarded R50 000, with the second and third prize being awarded R30 000 and R10 000, respectively.

“We also have young people who want to advance themselves in the spaces of higher education. We will be embarking on a hotline platform, where we will assist Grade 10 and 11 learners to capacitate them to be ready for the 2024 academic year.

“We have partnered with NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], the relevant departments and private entities that have bursary opportunities, and institutions of higher learning on how young people can apply, and what courses they have available that are linked to the economy of the future,” Luwaca said.

The agency will also have a State of Youth Affairs dialogue in the Free State and various activations, including a career opportunities expo.

“On 16 June, we are officially launching Youth Month with a career opportunities expo. We will also be launching various partnerships that we have been able to solicitate.

“The month of July will be the BRICS Summit, so we will host the BRICS Youth Summit, which will be announced at a media briefing towards the end of June,” Luwaca said.

40 under 40 Awards

Luwaca has encouraged young people, who are in the innovation space, to either apply for themselves or nominate a young person who they think deserves or should be getting the necessary recognition for the 40 under 40 Awards.

The 40 under 40 Awards aim to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

“We are launching the 40 under 40 Awards, in partnership with the DWYPD to ensure that those young people that are doing great and innovative work in their respective cities are profiled and given the necessary exposure,” Luwaca said.

The nominations for the 40 under 40 Awards opened on 3 May and will close on 16 June 2023. Nominations can be placed on the awards website www.fortyunder40awards.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za