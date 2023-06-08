Youth to get an opportunity to engage Ministers

Cabinet has called on the nation, especially the youth, to attend this year’s Youth Day commemoration at the Mangaung Outdoor Sport Centre in Bloemfontein.

During the two-day event (16 to 17 June 2023), young people will have an opportunity to engage Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other stakeholders on how best they can assist in addressing the country’s development challenges.

“National days such as Youth Day are days on which South Africans from all backgrounds, beliefs and political persuasions are invited to participate as part of building an inclusive, non-racial South Africa,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday in Pretoria at a briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

This year’s Youth Month programme is taking place under the theme, 'Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future'.

2023 Netball World Cup tournament

Meanwhile, Cabinet has urged South Africans to get into the spirit of the 2023 Netball World Cup tournament, which will be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Friday, 28 July, to Sunday, 6 August 2023.

The Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 will be the 16th presentation of this tournament in which 16 nations will participate, including SA's Proteas.

“Supporters are urged to fly the flag and the Protea colours on Fridays each week, and communities in Cape Town and elsewhere are urged to prepare to host international players and guests, who are likely to visit all parts of the country.

“The Netball World Cup will build on the success of the International Table Tennis Federation’s World Table Tennis Championship in Durban less than a month ago, and the International Hockey Federation’s Indoor World Cup held in Pretoria in February.

“South Africa works diligently and innovatively to attract such global events, which place a spotlight on the country and create economic opportunities and support jobs in a range of sectors,” the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za