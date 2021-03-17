Work begins on Greater Breyten water scheme

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, has performed a sod turning to mark the beginning of work on the Greater Breyten Water Supply Scheme project in Warburton, Mpumalanga.

The Greater Breyten Water Supply Scheme project is part of the Msukaligwa Regional Bulk Supply Scheme, which aims to ensure that all water infrastructure has sufficient capacity to cater for the future water demands over a 30-year design horizon.

The project, which is planned for 36 months and anticipated to be completed by 13 May 2024, will cover four magisterial areas in Msukaligwa Local Municipality, including Breyten, Chrissiesmeer, Lothair and Warburton.

The sod turning ceremony, held on Tuesday, took place during National Water Week, which is observed from 15 to 22 March 2021. This year’s celebration takes place under the theme 'Valuing water', which is also the theme for World Water Day, which is observed on 22 March.

At the sod turning ceremony, Mahlobo acknowledged that the community is not well served, especially when it comes to water provision.

“Today marks a major milestone towards achieving the infrastructure goals, as articulated in our Water Master and National Development Plan of Infrastructure Development and Provision of Access to Water for our people.

“We are very confident that after the completion of these water projects, our people will have access to water and decent sanitation, which will restore dignity to our people,” Mahlobo said.

Work is underway to draw water from Torbanite Dam and bring it to Breyten, Chrissiesmeer, Warburton and Lothair.

“Today, together with the District Mayor and the Local Mayor, we are handing over to the contractor to start working under the implementing agent, which is the Gert Sibande District,” the Deputy Minister said.

He condemned the vandalism and theft of water infrastructure, as this leaves people without water.

He called on the community to work with government to prevent theft and vandalism of water infrastructure.

The project scope includes the refurbishment of the Torbanite Dam pump station; installation of a new raw water rising main from Torbanite Dam to Breyten Water Treatment Works (WTW); refurbishment of the Breyten WTW; installation of a new rising main from Breyten WTW to Breyten WTW reservoirs; replacement of secondary bulk mains supplying Breyten town, and installation of a new rising main from Breyten WTW to Chrissiesmeer bulk reservoirs.

It also includes the construction of a new pump station at Chrissiesmeer reservoir site to provide bulk water supply to Warburton; installation of a new secondary bulk main from new Warburton reservoir to Warburton reticulation; installation of new gravity main from Chrissiemeer bulk reservoirs to Lothair reservoirs; installation of reservoirs in Lothair, as well as the installation of new rising main from the in line booster pump station to the elevated tanks in Lothair. – SAnews.gov.za