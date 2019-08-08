Women empowerment a societal effort, says Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the important role women have to play in efforts to build the economy cannot be overstated.

On the eve of national Women’s Day, the Minister called on all sectors of society to prioritise the upliftment of women and join in the activities to commemorate the occasion, which is being held under the theme: “25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa for Women’s Emancipation”.

Mthembu said women have an important role to play in building the country’s economy, creating jobs and uplifting families out of poverty.

“Women empowerment is key to breaking the cycle of abuse that is tormenting our South African society.”

On Friday, 9 August, South Africa will commemorate National Women’s Day, which symbolises the struggle for a gender-based violence (GBV) free, non-racial and non-sexist country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Vryburg Showgrounds in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, North West.

Addressing the media during a Post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Women’s Month has already seen the build-up of activations targeting the empowerment and protection of women.

This includes President Ramaphosa's appointment of members of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), a statutory body established to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality.

Full support for Caster Semenya

Meanwhile, Cabinet has pledged its full support for Caster Semenya as she fights for her fundamental human rights.

Mthembu said Cabinet is disappointed that the country’s star athlete will not be allowed to defend her world 800-metre title at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

This follows a ruling by a Swiss court that supported the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) rule that would require Semenya to take testosterone-reducing medication.

“Like all other athletes, she is entitled to compete without being obliged to alter her body by any medical means,” Mthembu said. – SAnews.gov.za