Women called to lead conflict resolution

International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has wished all women a happy International Women’s Day by calling on them to be at the centre of conflict resolution, mediation and peacekeeping.

“On this day, let us remember those women who are toiling under very difficult circumstances in conflict situations. Women are seldom the instigators of violence, but they suffer the most as victims of war and instability,” said the Minister.

This comes as the international community marks International Women’s Day on 8 March under the theme: ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’.

In commemorating this important day on the international calendar, DIRCO hosted the Women’s Colloquium in solidarity with the women of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara).

The main objective of the colloquium was to raise awareness about the plight of the women of Western Sahara as well as the struggles faced by women across the globe.

The Women’s Colloquium in solidarity with the women of Western Sahara comes a few weeks before the Southern African Development Community Solidarity Conference with Western Sahara, scheduled to take place in Pretoria from 25 to 26 March 2019.

“While the international community is celebrating this important day, we are mindful of the women of Palestine who continue to suffer and fight for their rights.

“They have our full support in their struggle and we will use our tenure as non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council to direct attention to their plight. The world has to find a solution to their suffering.

”We therefore join hands with women across the world as we firmly believe that peace cannot be achieved without the participation of women in political negotiations for the resolution of conflicts and peacekeeping operations,” said Sisulu. – SAnews.gov.za