Where to watch SONA in your province

To ensure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address reaches all corners of the country, various live broadcast viewing sites will be hosted on Thursday night.

The President will outline government’s plans and programmes during a joint sitting of Parliament, in Cape Town, at 7pm.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.

The live viewing events, hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), will take place in the following venues:

- At the Mzingisi Community Hall, Cedarville in the Eastern Cape;

- At the Bothaville Community Hall and Thapelong Community Hall in the Free State;

- In Boksburg, Soshanguve and Itsoseng in Gauteng;

- At the Impendle Thusong Centre in Kwazulu-Natal;

- At the Letswatla Village and Ga-Ntata village In Limpopo;

- At the Platoraad Special School in Belfast, Ermelo Correctional Centre and Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga;

- At the Loeriesfontein Sports Hall, Nompumelelo Community Hall, Hopetown Community Hall and Good Hope Centre in the Northern Cape;

- Rooigrond Prison, Ikageng Community Hall, Bray Community Hall and Mogwase Correctional Centre in the North West; and

- the Gugulethu Civic Hall, Zwelihle Primary School, Beaufort West Thusong Service Centre and Thembalethu Thusong Centre in the Western Cape. - SAnews.gov.za