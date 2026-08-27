Westbury engagement session places gun violence under the spotlight

Thursday, August 27, 2026

As part of efforts to end gun violence, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will today participate in a community engagement session hosted by Gun Free South Africa.



“The choice of Westbury as the venue is significant, as the community continues to grapple with the devastating impact of gun violence, with innocent lives lost, and families left to mourn their loved ones,” the Committee said ahead of Thursday’s session.



Gun Free South Africa is a non-government organisation committed to reducing gun violence through public policy advocacy, education, awareness and community mobilisation.



The portfolio committee said the session, which is set to take place at the Master’s Field in Dowling Avenue, will provide an opportunity for community members, including mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, to share their lived experiences and highlight the human cost of gun violence in the community.



Discussions will focus on the lived realities of gun violence, community-led prevention initiatives, gun-free zones, challenges confronting communities and practical measures to strengthen collaboration between civil society, communities and the legislature in preventing gun violence and promoting public safety across Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za