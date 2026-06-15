Committee welcomes decision to suspend Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed the decision by the Office of the Premier to place the Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector, Samuel Mashaba, on suspension pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process.

The decision followed the Chief Inspector’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission, during which admissions were made on conduct that may constitute serious acts of misconduct.

In a statement on Monday, the committee said it views the suspension as an important demonstration of government’s commitment to accountability, ethical leadership and the rule of law.

“The committee wishes to emphasise that the suspension of the Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector is a precautionary administrative measure and should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt. South Africa’s constitutional democracy is founded on the principle that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty through due process.

“However, the committee is equally resolute in its view that no public official, regardless of rank or position, should be above the law. Those entrusted with enforcing the law are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and ethical conduct.”

The committee said any conduct that undermines public trust in the institutions of state must be thoroughly investigated and where wrongdoing is established, met with appropriate consequences.

The committee added that it firmly believes that those found to have acted unlawfully or in contravention of the ethical standards expected of public servants must face the full might of the law and be held accountable for their actions.

“Accountability is not only essential for justice to prevail but is also critical to restoring public confidence in the institutions responsible for safeguarding the people of Gauteng,” the committee said.

The committee further called for the disciplinary process to be conducted expeditiously, fairly and without fear, favour, or prejudice.

“Delays in matters of public accountability serve only to erode confidence in governance and weaken the public’s trust in the administration of justice.

“The people of Gauteng deserve a law enforcement system characterised by integrity, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to serving the public interest.

“The committee will continue to champion these principles as part of its broader efforts to promote safer communities and strengthen public institutions across the province.” – SAnews.gov.za