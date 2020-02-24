West Coast Rock Lobster season extended

The West Coast Rock Lobster season has been extended to support fishers affected by the dramatic drop in exports to China since the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the export price for Rock Lobster has dramatically declined.

As a result, both small and larger fishers had asked the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to take remedial measures to support the industry, workers and small-scale fishers, who have been adversely affected. Ninety percent of all Rock Lobster is exported to China.

“The department is concerned about fishers and communities who have been adversely affected by this unexpected international event.

“Following consultation with the sector last week, we have decided to extend the nearshore fishery in the Western Cape until June, and the Offshore and Northern Cape fisheries until September,” the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, said.

The department has decided to extend the season in the hope that those most affected by the current drop in sales, will have time to make up for their losses.

“This decision takes into account that the season in all these areas would automatically end once the 10% berried female threshold is reached,” Creecy said.

An additional undertaking by the department has been to allow the amendment of permit conditions so that fishers in both the Western Cape Rock Lobster Association (WCRLA) and linefish sectors are able to land their catch over weekends.

In such instances, Fishery Control Officers will be on site to monitor and record landings if this situation arises.

Creecy said the department cannot consider granting a roll-over of uncaught lobster to the next season, but will factor in the under-catches into the assessment procedures used to set the 2020/21 Total Allowable Catch (TAC).

A consultative meeting was held with stakeholders on 14 February following a request by the WCRLA to temporarily close down the season because trade with China had halted as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic.

“There was no consensus at the meeting, as small-scale fishers believed that such a decision would interfere with their ability to fish for the domestic market. The Port Nolloth Co-operative has voluntarily suspend fishing until the situation improves,” the department said.

The department has encouraged rights-holders to explore alternative markets, including the local market, and to continue exporting frozen tails, albeit for a lower price than would normally be obtained for live lobster. – SAnews.gov.za