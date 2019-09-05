WEFA road closures

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Motorists in Cape Town affected by the various road closures have been urged to use alternatives routes.

The National Treasury on behalf of the South African Government is hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from yesterday until tomorrow.

“Due to the WEF that is currently underway at the CTICC, there will be road closures in and around the Cape Town CBD. Motorists and other road users are urged to make use of alternative routes,” said National Joint operations spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

The closures began today at 6am until tomorrow 6pm.  

The following routes will be affected:

  • FW De Klerk Boulevard at DF Malan Street
  • F.W. de Klerk Boulevard at corner Heerengracht Street
  • Lower Long Street at corner FW de Klerk Boulevard 
  • Lower Long Street at Walter Sisulu Avenue
  • Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street 
  • Heerengracht Street at Hertzog Boulevard.

– SAnews.gov.za

