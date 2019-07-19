WEFA to put spotlight on 4IR

Friday, July 19, 2019

The upcoming World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) is expected to focus on inclusiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

WEFA will be held in Cape Town from 4 - 6 September under the theme: 'Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)'.

The September meeting will be the first that the World Economic Forum has held in sub-Saharan Africa since 2017, when leaders from government, business and civil society from around the world gathered in Durban, South Africa.

This year’s meeting falls in a year when 20 elections will take place across the region, and nearly 100 days since South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took office.

The WEFA will address a number of key issues facing the region’s inclusive development, including supporting growth and integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA); creating high-quality employment opportunities and protecting workers in the 4IR, and employing drones to address health, infrastructure and other societal needs among others.

“Africa’s successful development depends on building the right conditions for its new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders. This means smart, agile institutions; an enabling environment for innovation that includes access to skills and capital, and a determined approach by policy-makers to level the playing field and implement policies that prioritise sustainable, inclusive growth over short-term imperatives,” said Elsie Kanza, the Head of the Regional Agenda: Africa and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum.

The meeting will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). - SAnews.gov.za 

 

Most Read

Child support grants cannot be used as income in credit applications

427 Views
19 Jul 2019

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

54029 Views
08 Dec 2018

President: Law should be allowed to take its course in Gordhan matter

359 Views
19 Jul 2019

Selected SARS branches to open on Saturdays

4248 Views
29 Sep 2017

Supplementary exam results released

17804 Views
30 Nov 2012

Campaign to keep rivers pollution free

356 Views
19 Jul 2019