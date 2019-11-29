Water Use License process reduced to 49 days

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has announced that the department has cut down the time spent on processing Water Use License Applications.

“The turn-around time is now a dramatic 49 days, based on all documents being submitted and subject to all other processes followed,” Sisulu said.

Sisulu said the issuing of Water Licenses have been one of the challenges because of the length of time it takes in the processing of licenses.

She said that one of the first things that President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted was that it took him three years to get a water license.

“The Finance Minister also repeated the same concern during his address in the Medium Term Budget Vote, indicating the lack of take up of issues for making sure that we can invest in our economy.

“If it takes us three years to issue a water license, how are we going to lure investors to believe that we are serious about turning the economy around. We are confident that we are able to address all of this by delivering a Water Use License within 49 days,” Sisulu said.

She said the department will be showing an advert depicting its new way of issuing Water User Licenses, adding that the advert commits them.

“What we are saying is that this is possible if those who are making the application have gone through the process. By the time the application reaches us, we can confirm that we are able to deliver timeously within 49 days.

“This has the added advantage of removing the corruption long associated with the issuing of licenses, something which has been corroding the Pubic Service,” Sisulu said.

The Minister made the announcement at the launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, which will ensure water security in the country.

Blue Drop Monitoring Programme revitalisation

The Minister also announced that the department will revitalise the Blue-, Green- and No-Drop monitoring programmes.

The programme will report regularly on the performance of individual municipalities in their delivery of safe water and sanitation services, as well on their reduction of losses in their water supply systems.

“This information will be made publicly available and will also be used to guide the allocation of conditional grants. The Blue Drop system will be effective from 01 April 2020 [and] all municipalities have been directed to prepare for these.

“We will also compliment this by introducing an annual recognition award for best municipalities, water boards, communities, NGOs and private sector partner who contribute positively to water security,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, in order to ensure financial sustainability, Sisulu said the department will work closely with the National Treasury and sector entities to strengthen financial arrangements to optimize revenue collection. – SAnews.gov.za