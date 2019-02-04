Watch the SONA live in your area

Monday, February 4, 2019

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will be hosting a number of live broadcast viewings of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.

At some of the viewing sites, there will be community dialogues as well as participation from local leadership as part of the build-up to the delivery of the President’s address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at 7pm, on Thursday.

The live viewing events will take place in the following municipalities:

 

Amathole District Municipality

Mnquma LM

Walter Sisulu University, Butterworth

 

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

DBNLM

 

Spandau High School,

Graaf-Reinet

OR Tambo District Municipality

King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality

KSD TVET College

 

Lejweleputswa

Matjhabeng

Unitas Secondary School

Fezile Dabi

Ngwathe

Lentswe FM

Thabo Mofutsanyana 

Mantsopa       

 

Manyatseng Taxi Association Hall    

Tshwane

Tshwane

Bophelong community centre

Hospice

Westrand

Randfontein

Randfontein high school 1 Aloe road

Ekurhuleni

Boksburg

Boksburg correctional facility

Johannesburg

Cosmo

Cosmo multi-purpose

Sedibeng

Sedibeng

Sharpeville community centre

Mopani

Ba-Phalaborwa

Prieska Village

Sekhukhune

Makhuduthamaga

Mathibeng Village

Waterberg

Mookgophong

Community Hall

Polokwane

Capricorn

Capricorn FET

uMDM

uMsunduzi

DUT Indumiso Campus

Ugu

Umuziwabantu

Harding Secondary school

Umzinyathi DM

Endumeni

Msinga High

Ilembe

 

Shallcross Community Hall

Ethekwini

Durban Central

DUT

Steve Biko

campus

Amajuba

Emadlangeni

Emadlangeni High school

Umkhanyakude

Jozini

Mandla Mthethwa High school

Zululand

Abaqulusi

Vryheid Correctional Facilities

Ehlanzeni

Mbombela

TUT Mbombela Campus

Gert Sibande

Lekwa

Standerton Correctional Centre

Nkangala

Emalahleni

Witbank Correctional Centre

Pixley Ka Seme

Umsobomvu

Colesberg

Frances Baard

Sol Plaatje

Kimberley

Namakwa

Karoo Hoogland

Fraserburg

ZF Mcgawu

Dawid Kruiper

Upington

Bojanala Platinum District

Rustenburg

Rustenburg Youth correctional centre

Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

Lekwa-Teemane local

Amalia Community Hall

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

Mafikeng

Lonely Park Youth Centre

Dr Kenneth Kaunda District

City of Matlosana

Milner High School

Dr Kenneth Kaunda District

JB Marks Municipality

Potchefstroom dam

Overberg

Overstrand Municipality

Masakhane Hall, Gansbaai

Garden Route

George Municipality

Uniondale

West Coast

Swartland

ILingeLethu Thusong Centre

Cape Metro

Cape Town

Masiphumelele Hall

Metro

Cape Town

Taj Conference Room

Tshwane

Tshwane

Zonder Water prison

