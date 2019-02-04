Watch the SONA live in your area

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will be hosting a number of live broadcast viewings of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.

At some of the viewing sites, there will be community dialogues as well as participation from local leadership as part of the build-up to the delivery of the President’s address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at 7pm, on Thursday.

The live viewing events will take place in the following municipalities:

Amathole District Municipality Mnquma LM Walter Sisulu University, Butterworth Sarah Baartman District Municipality DBNLM Spandau High School, Graaf-Reinet OR Tambo District Municipality King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality KSD TVET College Lejweleputswa Matjhabeng Unitas Secondary School Fezile Dabi Ngwathe Lentswe FM Thabo Mofutsanyana Mantsopa Manyatseng Taxi Association Hall Tshwane Tshwane Bophelong community centre Hospice Westrand Randfontein Randfontein high school 1 Aloe road Ekurhuleni Boksburg Boksburg correctional facility Johannesburg Cosmo Cosmo multi-purpose Sedibeng Sedibeng Sharpeville community centre Mopani Ba-Phalaborwa Prieska Village Sekhukhune Makhuduthamaga Mathibeng Village Waterberg Mookgophong Community Hall Polokwane Capricorn Capricorn FET uMDM uMsunduzi DUT Indumiso Campus Ugu Umuziwabantu Harding Secondary school Umzinyathi DM Endumeni Msinga High Ilembe Shallcross Community Hall Ethekwini Durban Central DUT Steve Biko campus Amajuba Emadlangeni Emadlangeni High school Umkhanyakude Jozini Mandla Mthethwa High school Zululand Abaqulusi Vryheid Correctional Facilities Ehlanzeni Mbombela TUT Mbombela Campus Gert Sibande Lekwa Standerton Correctional Centre Nkangala Emalahleni Witbank Correctional Centre Pixley Ka Seme Umsobomvu Colesberg Frances Baard Sol Plaatje Kimberley Namakwa Karoo Hoogland Fraserburg ZF Mcgawu Dawid Kruiper Upington Bojanala Platinum District Rustenburg Rustenburg Youth correctional centre Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Lekwa-Teemane local Amalia Community Hall Ngaka Modiri Molema District Mafikeng Lonely Park Youth Centre Dr Kenneth Kaunda District City of Matlosana Milner High School Dr Kenneth Kaunda District JB Marks Municipality Potchefstroom dam Overberg Overstrand Municipality Masakhane Hall, Gansbaai Garden Route George Municipality Uniondale West Coast Swartland ILingeLethu Thusong Centre Cape Metro Cape Town Masiphumelele Hall Metro Cape Town Taj Conference Room Tshwane Tshwane Zonder Water prison

- SAnews.gov.za