Watch the SONA live in your area
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will be hosting a number of live broadcast viewings of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.
The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.
At some of the viewing sites, there will be community dialogues as well as participation from local leadership as part of the build-up to the delivery of the President’s address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, at 7pm, on Thursday.
The live viewing events will take place in the following municipalities:
|
Amathole District Municipality
|
Mnquma LM
|
Walter Sisulu University, Butterworth
|
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
|
DBNLM
|
Spandau High School,
Graaf-Reinet
|
OR Tambo District Municipality
|
King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality
|
KSD TVET College
|
Lejweleputswa
|
Matjhabeng
|
Unitas Secondary School
|
Fezile Dabi
|
Ngwathe
|
Lentswe FM
|
Thabo Mofutsanyana
|
Mantsopa
|
Manyatseng Taxi Association Hall
|
Tshwane
|
Tshwane
|
Bophelong community centre
Hospice
|
Westrand
|
Randfontein
|
Randfontein high school 1 Aloe road
|
Ekurhuleni
|
Boksburg
|
Boksburg correctional facility
|
Johannesburg
|
Cosmo
|
Cosmo multi-purpose
|
Sedibeng
|
Sedibeng
|
Sharpeville community centre
|
Mopani
|
Ba-Phalaborwa
|
Prieska Village
|
Sekhukhune
|
Makhuduthamaga
|
Mathibeng Village
|
Waterberg
|
Mookgophong
|
Community Hall
|
Polokwane
|
Capricorn
|
Capricorn FET
|
uMDM
|
uMsunduzi
|
DUT Indumiso Campus
|
Ugu
|
Umuziwabantu
|
Harding Secondary school
|
Umzinyathi DM
|
Endumeni
|
Msinga High
|
Ilembe
|
|
Shallcross Community Hall
|
Ethekwini
|
Durban Central
|
DUT
Steve Biko
campus
|
Amajuba
|
Emadlangeni
|
Emadlangeni High school
|
Umkhanyakude
|
Jozini
|
Mandla Mthethwa High school
|
Zululand
|
Abaqulusi
|
Vryheid Correctional Facilities
|
Ehlanzeni
|
Mbombela
|
TUT Mbombela Campus
|
Gert Sibande
|
Lekwa
|
Standerton Correctional Centre
|
Nkangala
|
Emalahleni
|
Witbank Correctional Centre
|
Pixley Ka Seme
|
Umsobomvu
|
Colesberg
|
Frances Baard
|
Sol Plaatje
|
Kimberley
|
Namakwa
|
Karoo Hoogland
|
Fraserburg
|
ZF Mcgawu
|
Dawid Kruiper
|
Upington
|
Bojanala Platinum District
|
Rustenburg
|
Rustenburg Youth correctional centre
|
Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
Lekwa-Teemane local
|
Amalia Community Hall
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
Mafikeng
|
Lonely Park Youth Centre
|
Dr Kenneth Kaunda District
|
City of Matlosana
|
Milner High School
|
Dr Kenneth Kaunda District
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
Potchefstroom dam
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand Municipality
|
Masakhane Hall, Gansbaai
|
Garden Route
|
George Municipality
|
Uniondale
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
ILingeLethu Thusong Centre
|
Cape Metro
|
Cape Town
|
Masiphumelele Hall
|
Metro
|
Cape Town
|
Taj Conference Room
|
Tshwane
|
Tshwane
|
Zonder Water prison
- SAnews.gov.za