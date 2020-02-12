Watch SONA along with your community

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

To ensure citizens far and wide are able watch the live broadcast of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a number of public viewing sites.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline government’s plans and programmes during a joint sitting of Parliament, in Cape Town, at 7pm.

The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.

The live viewing events will take place in the following venues:

In Gauteng:

Boitumelo Informal Settlement, Sport Ground

Zonderwater Correctional Service

In the Free State:

Lentswe FM in Parys

Fateng Tse Ntsho Community Hall in Paul Roux

In KwaZulu-Natal:

Eskawini TVET College

In Western Cape:

Montagu community Hall

Laingsburg Thusong Centre

Bredasdorp Thusong Hall

Riversdale Thusong service Centre

Witteklip Community Hall, Vredenburg

Ruth First Hall, Philipi

In Limpopo:

Blouberg TVET College

In the Northern Cape:

3 Sai, Roodepan

In the North West:

Losper Prison

PH Moeketsi Secondary School

- SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SONA 2020 to reflect on the pulse of the nation

3726 Views
10 Feb 2020

Road closures for SONA

310 Views
12 Feb 2020

SONA 2020: Steeped in tradition

704 Views
12 Feb 2020

SONA to deal with burning issues, outline progress

248 Views
12 Feb 2020

Nersa welcomes court decision on Eskom

315 Views
12 Feb 2020

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

55282 Views
19 Nov 2019