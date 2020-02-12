Watch SONA along with your community
To ensure citizens far and wide are able watch the live broadcast of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a number of public viewing sites.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline government’s plans and programmes during a joint sitting of Parliament, in Cape Town, at 7pm.
The live broadcasts, which take place at a venue within a community, aim to mobilise South Africans to watch the address, as well as give citizens an opportunity to actively engage in their own development.
The live viewing events will take place in the following venues:
In Gauteng:
Boitumelo Informal Settlement, Sport Ground
Zonderwater Correctional Service
In the Free State:
Lentswe FM in Parys
Fateng Tse Ntsho Community Hall in Paul Roux
In KwaZulu-Natal:
Eskawini TVET College
In Western Cape:
Montagu community Hall
Laingsburg Thusong Centre
Bredasdorp Thusong Hall
Riversdale Thusong service Centre
Witteklip Community Hall, Vredenburg
Ruth First Hall, Philipi
In Limpopo:
Blouberg TVET College
In the Northern Cape:
3 Sai, Roodepan
In the North West:
Losper Prison
PH Moeketsi Secondary School
- SAnews.gov.za