Watch the Presidential Inauguration live in your area

To ensure citizens far and wide are able watch the live broadcast of the Presidential Inauguration this weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal province will be hosting eight viewing sites throughout the province.

South Africa will inaugurate its sixth democratically-elected President after the national and provincial elections at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host eight live viewing events in the eThekwini Metro, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Zululand, Ilembe, and uThukela Districts.

The viewing sites are as follows:

- Msinga High School in Msinga

- Siyamukela High School in Newcastle

- New Prison in Msunduzi

- Vukuzakhe High School in eThekwini

- Our Lady of the Rosary School in Ndwedwe

- Enkanyezi Special School in Alfred Duma

- Gamalakhe TVET in Ray Nkoyeni

- Inkamane High school in Abaqulusi

“The Presidential Inauguration is a moment of great pride for our nation. It is a national event of major significance to all South Africans which is celebratory by nature.

“The ceremony, coinciding with Africa Month, will see the live screening event programme incorporating the theme and activities, which will be a full day programme,” the GCIS said.

The theme for the inauguration is: “Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa”. It reinforces that everyone has a role to play in building a brighter tomorrow.

In line with this, the inauguration live viewing events will heed the call to mobilise communities to celebrate democracy and encourage communities to play an active part in building a better South Africa.

“The event further aims to educate the community at large on the importance of the inauguration ceremony and celebrate the 6th democratically-elected President,” the GCIS said in a statement.

The live screening events will be characterised by information sharing sessions, exhibitions and community dialogues which will be in line with the 6th democratic inaugural of the President, Africa Day, and Child Protection Week.

The programme will be executed in partnership with various stakeholders invited to do presentation and exhibit their services and information. - SAnews.gov.za