Waste economy enterprises urged to register businesses

Friday, June 26, 2026

Waste economy enterprises have been urged to register on a new national digital repository aimed at improving support, coordination and access to information in the sector.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has called on eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs/SMMEs) operating in the waste economy to join the Waste Economy Enterprises Repository of South Africa (WEERSA).

WEERSA is a smart web- and mobile-based national directory designed to map, connect and empower waste sector enterprises across the country.

“The absence of a centralised, up-to-date, and user-friendly repository has significantly limited policymakers' and stakeholders' ability to access critical sector information, develop evidence-based interventions, allocate resources efficiently, and provide targeted support to MSMEs/SMMEs in the waste economy,” the department said on Friday.

According to the department, the repository will serve as a credible and accessible database of waste economy enterprises, helping to address longstanding gaps in reliable sector data.

Businesses with a valid Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) number are eligible to register on the platform.

The department said the platform is expected to support both formal and informal businesses, while strengthening coordination, evidence-based decision-making and inclusive economic growth. The main objectives of WEERSA are to:

Accurately register and maintain a repository of MSMEs in the waste sector.

Act as a source of accurate information for the waste sector.

Provide MSMEs with information about funding and empowerment opportunities.

Act as a link between key role players in the waste sector.

-SAnews.gov.za