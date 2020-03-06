Ward delimitation consultations head for Gauteng

Gauteng public consultation sessions on the draft electoral wards will commence on 12 March.

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) says wards are to be delimited in all metropolitan and local municipalities to lay the foundation for the delivery of free and fair 2021 Local Government Elections.

“Subsequent to the public consultation sessions, the MDB will consider all public proposals received and delimit wards. The wards will be published in provincial gazettes for objections by May 2020. Any aggrieved person will have 14 days to object,” said the MDB.

The MDB will consider all objections and publish its final decisions in provincial gazettes by July 2020. The MDB will then handover the final ward boundaries to the IEC in August 2020 to start preparing for the 2021 Local Elections.

“We encourage citizens to seize this opportunity to express their views on how their wards should be configured. Communities and municipalities are encouraged to consult among themselves and reach a consensus.

“Their proposal should be aligned to the criteria for ward delimitation. They can then present their proposal when the MDB meets with them. However, they can still do so in writing after the sessions by no later than 30 April 2020.”

All the sessions will commence at 9am.

MUNICIPALITY DATE VENUE Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality 12 March 2020 Alberton Civic Centre, 56 Voortrekker Road, Alberton City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality 17 March 2020 New Council Chambers, Metro Centre, 158 Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality 18 March 2020 Sammy Marks Council Chamber, 314 Helen Joseph Street, Office No. 1006, 1st Floor, Pretoria Emfuleni Local Municipality 19 March 2020 Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex, Sebokeng Midvaal Local Municipality 24 March 2020 Meyerton Town Hall, 25 Kruger Streets, Meyerton Lesedi Local Municipality 25 March 2020 Heidelberg Town Hall, Cnr HF Verwoerd & Louw Streets, Heidelberg Mogale City Local Municipality 26 March 2020 Centenary Hall, 8 Eloff Street, Krugersdorp Merafong City Local Municipality 30 March 2020 Carltonville Civic Centre, 33 Beryl Street, Carletonville Rand West Local Municipality 31 March 2020 Banquet Hall, Westonaria

- SAnews.gov.za