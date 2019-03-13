Wanted Mamelodi suspect arrested

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of wanted Mamelodi suspect Vusi Reginald "Khekhe" Mathibela.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, said the arrest was effected after Mathibela handed himself over to the police in Germiston last night.

On Monday, police in Mamelodi East had obtained a warrant for the arrest of Vusi Khekhe following cases of extortion, intimidation and assault levelled against him.

Vusi Khekhe is alleged to have been part of a group "terrorising" the community of Mamelodi over a period of time.

“The Minister and the National Commissioner of Police engaged the community of Mamelodi East, firstly on the 25th of February 2019 during which time it emerged that Vusi Khekhe and the group have allegedly been terrorising the community of Mamelodi and surrounding areas. This was followed by a second visit on 1 March 2019 when a multidisciplinary stabilisation intervention was launched,” the joint statement read.

This intervention resulted in the arrest of six suspects on 8 March 2019, just a week after the launch of the stabilisation operations. Three of these suspects,

Zwelibanzi Ngubane, Justice Khumalo and Asante Alfred were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspects on Monday appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court and released on bail of R2000 each. Their case was postponed to April for further investigation.

“The 4th and 5th suspects, Elias Skosana and Kompi Stemmer Monageng were charged with extortion, intimidation and assault. They appeared at Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 March 2019 and they have been remanded in custody until 15 March 2019,” the police said.

The sixth suspect was released pending further investigations on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm.

“The whereabouts of Vusi Khekhe could not be established initially. However, the net was closing in on Vusi Khekhe when he decided to hand himself over to police last night,” read the statement.

"We are confident that Vusi Reginald ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela has cases to answer to," said Sitole.

“As part of the Turn-around Vision of the SAPS we will continue to stamp the authority of the State by arresting and prosecuting wrongdoers in all communities thus ensuring that people are and feel safe.”

“The long arm of the law knows no boundaries, and will forever take its course no matter who you are. Residents of Mamelodi have been living in fear for far too long, the authority of the State will be felt and heard in all corners of South Africa,” said the Minister.

He added that the police would continue in its mission to prevent and combat anything that may threaten the safety and security of any community and investigate all crimes and further ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

Vusi Khekhe will be brought before a magistrate in the Pretoria Court soon, not later than 48 hours from the time of his arrest.

The police have urged the public with information on crimes that have been committed or is likely to take place to please contact our Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence. – SAnews.gov.za