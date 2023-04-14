W Cape signs agreement to grow potato industry

Friday, April 14, 2023

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA), together with Potatoes SA, recently signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which commits both parties to grow the potato industry to advance economic growth and increase employment opportunities. 

Potatoes are the most common staple food consumed by most people in South Africa to prepare various meals, and the sector employs an average of 55 000 people.

The country's leading producing regions of potatoes include Limpopo, Free State, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer, said the WCDoA Commodity Approach is central to the agreement between the department and the potato industry.

“The WCDoA's commodity approach is a strategy for farmer support across agricultural value chains. This partnership with commodity organisations, such as Potato SA, strengthens the help rendered to land reform farmers.

“Successful land reform happens when farmers can access natural resources, skills, mentorship, technology and markets, and make money," Meyer said.

Head of the WCDoA, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, said the MOU undertakes to build capacity, facilitate access to markets, and offer skills development programmes to “enable mentorship to land reform beneficiaries within the potato sector."

CEO of Potato SA, Willie Jacobs, commended the signing and commitments as a significant step forward for the industry.

Jacobs said the potato industry significantly contributes to South Africa's fresh produce turnover.

"The potato industry is estimated to contribute at least R6.6 billion to South Africa's economy and contributes 30% - 50% of the fresh produce turnover in the country," Jacobs said. – SAnews.gov.za

