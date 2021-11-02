Vote counting at more than 50% complete

With the first day of vote counting still underway in the 2021 Local Government Elections, more than 50% percent of the votes have been counted.

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC) dashboard at 19:19 on Tuesday, 51% of the national vote count had been completed, with the African National Congress (ANC) leading with 46.4% support, followed by the Democratic Allowance (DA) with 22.64% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 9.1% support.

Nationally, 11821 of 23148 voting districts have been completed with 1518 of 4468 wards completed, 83 of 213 Municipalities completed and 2240 of 8794 seats allocated.

The Northern Cape was the leading province with 88% of the vote count being completed at this hour with the ANC leading with 49.6% support, followed by the DA at 21.27% support and EFF at 8.99% support.

A total of 641 of 728 voting districts have been completed with 199 of 232 wards completed in the Northern Cape. Twenty of the 26 municipalities in the province have been completed and 338 of 438 seats have been allocated.

At 19:19, vote counting in the Eastern Cape stood at 65% complete with the ANC garnering 67.58% of the vote, followed by the DA at 12.73% and the EFF at 7.76%.

Provincially, 3169 of 4809 voting districts have completed with 274 of 710 wards completed, 10 of 33 Municipalities completed and 404 of 1407 seats allocated.

The Free State has completed 62% of the vote count with the ANC garnering 51.27% of the vote, followed by the DA at 19.01% support and the EFF at 11.68% support.

Provincially, 982 of the 1564 voting districts were completed with 136 of 319 wards completed, 11 of 19 municipalities completed and 232 of 628 seats allocated.

As at 7:21pm, vote counting in Mpumalanga stood at 54% complete with the ANC receiving the majority support at 57%, followed by the EFF at 15.66% support and the DA getting 14.22% of the support.

A total of 981 of 1786 voting districts were completed with 160 of 400 wards completed. Six of the 17 municipalities were completed and 219 of 793 seats allocated.

The Western Cape has completed 64% of its vote count with the DA leading with 53.14% of the support, followed by the ANC at 19.36% and 8.75% for other.

A total of 1017 of 1577 voting districts were completed with 274 of 406 wards completed, 21 of 25 municipalities completed and 461 of 787 seats allocated.

Gauteng has completed 44% of the vote counting with the ANC at 37.02% support, followed by the DA at 29.39% and the EFF at 12.65%.

A total of 1243 of 2815 voting districts were completed with 149 of 529 wards completed, two of the nine municipalities completed and 177 of 1055 seats allocated.

As at 7:28pm, the North West had accomplished 40% of the vote counting completed with the ANC leading with 54.79%, followed by the EFF at 16.56% and the DA at 11.83%.

A total of 703 of 1743 voting districts completed with 84 of 403 wards completed, four of the 18 municipalities completed and 116 of 798 seats allocated.

Limpopo’s vote count this evening stands at 34% with the ANC leading with 66.43% of the support, followed by the EFF at 14.1% and the DA at 7.49%.

Provincially, a total of 1101 of 3186 voting districts have completed with 89 of 568 wards completed, two of the 22 municipalities completed and 111 of 1125 seats allocated.

KwaZulu-Natal’s vote counting stood at 41% vote count with the ANC receiving 41.67% support, followed by the IFP at 25.77% and the DA at 11.5%.

A total of 2051 of 4940 voting districts have been completed with 173 of 901 Wards completed, seven of the 44 municipalities completed and 229 of 1763 seats allocated.

Vote counting continues. – SAnews.gov.za