Vote and have a say in the country's future

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Cabinet has called on all eligible South Africans, especially young first time voters, to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

Citizens have been called on to have a say in the future of the country.

“In South Africa, the right to vote is a culmination of years of struggle for our freedom. It came at a huge cost with countless of our country men and women sacrificing their lives,” said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

The statement follows the Cabinet meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa has officially proclaimed and gazetted the 8 May 2019 as the date for the national and provincial elections.

This means the voters’ roll is now officially closed and people will no longer be able to register to vote in the May elections.

The President has also declared 8 May 2019 as a public holiday throughout the country. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

34290 Views
08 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

88679 Views
17 Sep 2018

NSFAS explains funding allowances

15266 Views
31 Mar 2017

Eskom, Sasol to benefit from new Vaal pipeline

1044 Views
18 Mar 2013

Indaba to look into NW's economy

385 Views
20 Feb 2013

Toddler amputation was unavoidable

319 Views
26 Feb 2013