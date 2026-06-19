Value addition a key cog in economic growth, job creation

Friday, June 19, 2026

There is no meaningful economic growth or significant job creation that can be achieved without a value-adding industrialisation pathway, Acting Chief Director for Innovation and Technology at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), Nontombi Maseko said.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Innovation as a driver of Industrialisation” at a Policy Dialogue on Industrialisation Through Innovation, Maseko said innovation is a central lever to re-industrialisation by improving productivity, supporting diversification, and enabling participation in high-value global markets.

“Furthermore, it raises productivity, deepens skills and strengthens export competitiveness and must be supported from idea to market entry and scale,” she said on Thursday.

Maseko added that the department plays a catalytic role through incentives, procurement, and sectoral interventions. The dtic and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation she said, co-developed the National Technology Commercialisation Strategy to accelerate the commercialisation of locally developed technologies for domestic and international markets.

“The industrialisation imperative is clear, if South Africa does not build local manufacturing capability for components such as electrolysers and fuel cells, the green hydrogen economy will generate export revenue without generating industrial jobs or building domestic capability.”



In addition, Maseko added that the dtic does not regard innovation as a separate policy domain.

“Instead, innovation is embedded across every instrument we deploy. Procurement designations create markets, incentives support investment, Special Economic Zones provide the necessary infrastructure and space, while programmes such as the Support Programme for Industrial Innovation (SPII) and The Technology and Human Resources for Industry Programme (THRIP) fund technology development and sector Master plans help to coordinate the social compact required to drive industrialisation.

“Over the past five years, R49 million and R157 million was disbursed for SPII and THRIP respectively. Together, these interventions ensure that innovation remains at the centre of South Africa’s industrial development agenda.

“Localisation strengthens capability, capability fuels innovation, and innovation drives industrialisation,” explained Maseko.

The dialogue which got underway on Thursday, is hosted by the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone.

READ | Dialogue to place innovation under the spotlight

Held at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, the gathering is set to conclude on Friday, 19 June. - SAnews.gov.za