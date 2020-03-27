Use local shops, urges Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has discouraged consumers from using minibus taxis after 9am to get groceries, as the nationwide lockdown takes effect in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage them to walk to the local shops. Where we have to use a taxi, it should be under exceptional circumstances,” Mbalula said.

While exceptional transport services continue during the 21-day lockdown, these transport movements, including minibus taxis, are only allowed to operate from 5am - 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm.

Updating the nation at a briefing of Ministers representing the COVID-19 National Command Council on Friday evening, Mbalula said a total of 22 347 traffic officials have been deployed to ensure compliance with the published regulations and directions.

“Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and security personnel from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) are on patrol duty at Park Station. Our National Traffic Police are working closely with the Defence Force and SAPS in enforcing the law at the Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts,” Mbalula said.

Reports of non-compliance

Mbalula said the department has received a number of reports of non-compliance with the regulations and directions governing transport movement during the lockdown period.

“We received reports that in some areas in Gauteng, a number of taxis were being filled to capacity in violation of the capacity restrictions in the regulations,” Mbalula said.

Outbound flights

Mbalula said that there were three outbound flights at the Cape Town International Airport, destined for Frankfurt in Germany, Zurich in Switzerland and Munich in Germany. However, 120 people could not find seats on any of the flights.

“The German Consulate was at the airport and provided consular support to their nationals. Similarly, 30 British nationals could not find seats on outbound flights and were provided with consular support by the British Consulate.

“A British Airways flight from London landed at King Shaka International Airport with 30 South Africans, who were escorted by Port Health to the designated quarantine site,” the Minister reported.

Seafarers on cruise ship Queen Elizabeth

The Minister also reported that six South African seafarers on the cruise ship Queen Elizabeth II, who are currently at anchor in Durban, have requested to disembark and return home.

However, Mbalula emphasised that the regulation does allow cruise changes at any of the country’s ports, even if there are South Africans on board.

“The Queen Elizabeth II is waiting for clearance to enter the port in order to refuel and take provisions. This is a matter we are urgently considering,” said Mbalula.

Cyclist detained

A male cyclist was also arrested in the morning for contravening the Disaster Management Regulations, by cycling on the M1 South freeway near Southgate.

“The cyclist told officials that he was attempting to cycle to Cape Town. He has been detained at the Mondeor Police Station,” Mbalula said.

Congestion at border posts

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, reported that there was congestion at two South African border posts, Musina and Beit Bridge, where a number of trucks were queuing after 12pm last night.

“Our biggest worry was the borders, especially Musina, which was in the news throughout the whole day. It looks like the issues of panic buying did not only happen to ordinary citizens - it was also happening to companies. There was panic exporting.

“What was more disturbing was the number of trucks on the bridge itself trying to get onto the Zimbabwean side,” Motsoaledi said.

Home Affairs had to have an urgent meeting with the Zimbabwean side to find mechanism to relieve the congestion of trucks.

The second problem encountered was of people arriving at the Beit Bridge border post from South Africa, long before 12pm.

“The problem which was not foreseen is that Zambia also had a deadline for their borders, and theirs was 8pm. The Zimbabwean side feared that if they allow people in, they may not be able to find a way out of Zimbabwe, and they would become their problem,” the Minister said.

The department had to meet with Zimbabwe, who had to call the Zambian counterpart to negotiate that they must to allow the chain to move through so that everybody could go home.

Hiccups were also encountered at Swazini and Libombo border posts with Mozambique. However, they were able to be solved. – SAnews.gov.za