Urgency needed to implement Revitalized Peace Agreement

Deputy President David Mabuza has urged signatories of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on South Sudan to fulfil the objectives of the agreement.

“My common message to all three Heads of State, who are signatories to the Peace Agreement, is that time is of the essence. Failure to implement the terms of the Agreement will be a serious indictment on all of us as Africans who are committed to African solutions to African problems,” said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President said this when he concluded a successful tri-nation working visit to the Republics of Kenya, Uganda and the Sudan on Saturday.

The Deputy President had visited the three countries in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan.

During his working visit announced by the Presidency on Thursday, the Deputy President held consultative meetings with the Heads of State and Government of Kenya, Uganda and the Sudan respectively, where discussions were on developments towards the attainment of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

The working visit to the three member states of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) formed part of the efforts towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

In September, South Sudanese parties and key stakeholders signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement on South Sudan that chart a roadmap towards the cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, building democracy as well as lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Kenya, Uganda and the Sudan are key member States of the IGAD and important regional stakeholders in South Africa’s efforts towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

During the visit, in which the Deputy President held successful bilateral talks with all three Heads of State, he impressed upon them the urgency of implementing the terms of the Revitalized Peace Agreement without any delay.

“Most importantly, we cannot allow the collapse of this Agreement as that would be costly to all our countries, our peoples and the continent of Africa,” he said on Saturday.

However, the Deputy President was nevertheless pleased that there was new vigour and enthusiasm from all the role players towards the complete implementation of the Peace Agreement.

“South Africa stands ready to deploy its resources, especially human and otherwise towards the attainment of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan and the region,” he said.

On Friday, Deputy President Mabuza met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at which he updated President Museveni on progress achieved in the facilitation of the peace process that will result in the full implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan. – SAnews.gov.za