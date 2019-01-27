Update on SONA due next week

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Parliament’s presiding officers are expected to address the public on the state of readiness for the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“The Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are scheduled to kick-start their 2019 programme with the joint sitting of Parliament for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by the President of the Republic on 7 February,” said Parliament on Sunday.

Next week officers will address the public on preparations and state of readiness for the SONA. 

The SONA is an important event in South Africa’s political calendar.

In the meantime, Committees of Parliament have already began their work to consider various bills and other business. During the course of the week, eight Committees from the NCOP and NA are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 

Included in the work of the Committees will be consideration of four bills; namely the Property Practitioners Bill, National Land Transport Amendment Bill; National Gambling Amendment Bill and National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill.

On Tuesday, NCOP Select Committee on Finance will receive a briefing from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape Provincial Treasuries on their 2017/18 budget outcomes.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Select Committee on Trade and International Relations will receive a briefing by the Department of Trade and Industry on the National Gambling Amendment Bill.

The primary objective of the Bill is to protect society from over stimulation of latent gambling through the limitation of gambling by providing for the protection of players and integrity and fairness of the industry through strict control and supervision. – SAnews.gov.za

