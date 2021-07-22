Unrest death toll rises to 337

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the death toll related to the recent unrest has risen to 337 in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefing media in Pretoria on Thursday, Ntshavheni said the revision of the death toll, which stood at 276 on Wednesday, comes after people who were injured subsequently succumbed to their injuries.

“The SA Police Service has revised the total number of deaths in Gauteng to 79 and KwaZulu-Natal to 258, as related to the unrest. The revision of the records happens when those who were injured ultimately succumb to their injuries.

“Of the reported deaths in Gauteng to date, 42 cases of murder have been opened and 37 inquest dockets have been opened. In KZN, 171 cases of murder have been opened and 87 inquest dockets have been opened.

“In addition, the SAPS has to date opened 132 cases of arson in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Ntshavheni said law enforcement agencies are continuing with their investigations to ensure that instigators and key participants in the unrest are brought to book.

Ntshavheni said there were no new incidents of destabilisation that have been reported across the two provinces or any other province. She said claims that there have been incidents along the N1 was fake news.

She said law enforcement agencies have verified that both the N2 and the N3 are fully secured and operating smoothly.

Government welcomes decision to keep repo rate at 3.5%

Ntshavheni said government welcomes the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%, allaying fears around the inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages by some analysts.

Ntshavheni said the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition continues to take action to prevent inflated food prices.

In their engagements with President Cyril Ramaphosa, businesses committed themselves to prioritise the rebuilding of SA, and the eradication of hunger and poverty.

“The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged goes a long way for all stakeholders to play their part,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za