United response required on Gauteng e-tolls

Cabinet says a united response across government is required on issues such as e-tolling to ensure South Africans have confidence in the work of government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week mandated Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to find a solution to the e-tolling on Gauteng freeways.

Addressing media earlier today after Cabinet’s fortnightly meeting in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said the consultations within government over the coming weeks are expected to produce workable outcomes.

These will be submitted to Cabinet by the end of August 2019.

In a statement last week, the Presidency said while the user-pay principle remains a policy of government, the electronic tolling system as part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Plan (GFIP) presents challenges in its current form.

The electronic tolling system (e-tolls) on Gauteng's highways came into effect in 2013. – SAnews.gov.za