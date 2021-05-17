Unite against child trafficking

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on communities to unite and make sure that children, especially young girls have an alternative to being trafficked.

“Issues of education, issues of human settlements, and issues of health are very important for us as the Department of Social Development. But most importantly, issues of employment, because many girls complain that they complete school and then they don’t have jobs, and they end up being trafficked,” Zulu said.

Zulu was speaking at the last day of human trafficking awareness campaign held in Northern Cape.

Zulu embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, among road users and communities of Colesberg and Noupoort in the Northern Cape.

The two-day campaign, held last Thursday and Friday, formed part of protecting women and children against human trafficking.

It was held under the theme “Qaphela! Do not be tricked by traffickers, human trafficking is a serious crime”.

The event was conducted in partnership with key stakeholders, including the Departments of Health, Education, Home Affairs, Transport, Safety and Liaison, Commission on Gender Equality and Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) volunteers.

During the campaign, Zulu visited Huis Kiepersol and handed over blankets to old people living at the old age home. She also distributed sanitisers and masks, while educating old people about the importance of registering to be vaccinated. – SAnews.gov.za