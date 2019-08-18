Unemployment to come under spotlight

Unemployment, particularly among young people, will come under the spotlight when Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi engages social partners in Limpopo.

Nxesi is expected to address a business breakfast on the issue of South Africa’s unemployment rate, which stood at 29% in the second quarter of 2019.

“Our country is currently experiencing high rate of unemployment, especially among young people. It is against this background that the department saw an opportunity to embark on nationwide drive to fight unemployment by engaging all affected stakeholders in both public and private sectors,” said the department ahead of the Friday, 23 August engagement.

The Minister will address the breakfast in Burgersfort, accompanied by Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi and the department’s Director-General, Thobile Lamati.

“They will create a platform for discussions on possible strategies to fight unemployment,” said the department.

The following day, the department, in partnership with Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality, will embark on a “Taking Services to the People” campaign, aimed at providing quality services to members of the public.

The department has urged residents of Burgersfort and neighbouring towns to attend the session, which will be held at the Tubatse Crossing Mall.

Services that will be provided include:

• Unemployment Insurance applications/enquiries (maternity benefit, unemployment benefit, death benefit, adoption benefit, and registration for re-training or re-skilling);

• Public Employment Services (registration of work seekers and placement);

• Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (injuries at work and disputed claims, applications/enquiries) and;

• Inspection and Enforcement Services. – SAnews.gov.za