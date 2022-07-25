Unconventional Gas Regulation hearings kick off

Monday, July 25, 2022

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will this week conduct extensive public engagements on Unconventional Gas Regulations in different parts of the country.

This comes after departments met with internal and external stakeholders on the published Unconventional Gas Regulations, which were developed in line with Section 38 of the National Water Act of 1998.

The regulations prescribe requirements and procedures when using water for unconventional gas activities. 

“Public engagements will get underway, particularly with affected communities in the provinces where unconventional gas activities are being piloted or are envisaged for future use,” the department said.

During the engagements, communities in the affected areas are expected to make inputs before the final gazetting of the regulations.

The public engagements will take place from 25 - 28 July 2022 in the following communities:

25 July 2022 – Theunissen Town Hall in the Free State

26 July 2022 – Richmond Town Hall in the Northern Cape

27 July 2022 – Laingsburg, JJ Ellis Sports Complex in the Western Cape

28 July 2022 – Beaufort West Youth Hub in the Western Cape. – SAnews.gov.za

