UIF pays R9.5 billion to workers

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed almost R9.5 billion through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

"This is a critical infusion and further creates a safety net for workers who may ordinarily not be paid because of the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic,” said Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said on Thursday.

The payments have benefitted 1 937 558 workers.

“We serve the people of this country and it is particularly at this point that we demonstrate the nature of a caring government thus ensuring that to the extent possible, no person is left behind,” said Nxesi.

This intervention he said, should be seen as part of the government-wide effort to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic.

Prudent investments by the UIF have enabled it to meet its obligations, despite revenue falling by over R400-million as a result of decreased contributions.

"We still appeal to employers to make the necessary applications; provide the fund with more information where we have sent queries and to pay the workers the money due to them," Nxesi said.

A total of 619 365 workers, are still to be paid more than R2.6 billion pending the correct information being supplied to the UIF. –SAnews.gov.za