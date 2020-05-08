UIF pays R9.5 billion to workers

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed almost R9.5 billion through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

"This is a critical infusion and further creates a safety net for workers who may ordinarily not be paid because of the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic,” said Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said on Thursday.

The payments have benefitted 1 937 558 workers.

“We serve the people of this country and it is particularly at this point that we demonstrate the nature of a caring government thus ensuring that to the extent possible, no person is left behind,” said Nxesi.

This intervention he said, should be seen as part of the government-wide effort to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic.

Prudent investments by the UIF have enabled it to meet its obligations, despite revenue falling by over R400-million as a result of decreased contributions.

"We still appeal to employers to make the necessary applications; provide the fund with more information where we have sent queries and to pay the workers the money due to them," Nxesi said.

A total of 619 365 workers, are still to be paid more than R2.6 billion pending the correct information being supplied to the UIF. –SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

96000 Views
29 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

60218 Views
02 Apr 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

38751 Views
21 Apr 2020

Employers urged to pay relief funds to workers

2044 Views
07 May 2020

New guidelines for school grounds amid COVID-19

3293 Views
30 Apr 2020

Schools must remain closed, DBE emphasises

1864 Views
07 May 2020

SA News on Facebook