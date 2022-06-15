Two held for fuel theft

The Hawks in the Free State have arrested two suspects for tampering with Transnet pipelines and the theft of fuel.

In a statement, the Hawks said the suspects, aged between 28 and 36, were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem.

The team was assisted by the Visible Policing based in Harrismith and Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as Crime Intelligence (CI), both in Phuthaditjhaba.

Captain Christopher Singo said: “Their arrest originates from an incident which took place on Monday where two security officials from Fidelity were patrolling the Transnet pipelines around Vrede. While they were busy patrolling, they saw a white bakkie near Block Valve 59. When the suspects saw the security officials, they then drove away.”

He said the security officials then discovered that the block valve was opened with wooden blocks and that petrol was dripping. They also found one unknown African male who was later certified dead by emergency services. – SAnews.gov.za