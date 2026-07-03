TVET colleges key to developing skilled workforce

Friday, July 3, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli says Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges have become essential institutions for developing a skilled workforce, with government strengthening the sector as a pathway to economic opportunities.

“They produce artisans, technicians, entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, and countless other skilled individuals whose expertise keeps our industries functioning and our economy growing,” Mhlauli said.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of the Unilever TVET Cook Challenge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, Mhlauli said government continues to strengthen the TVET sector because it recognises that economic growth cannot be achieved without practical skills.

“South Africa requires qualified electricians, welders, plumbers, mechanics, hospitality professionals, agricultural specialists and chefs just as much as it requires lawyers, accountants and engineers,” Mhlauli said.

Mhlauli encouraged learners pursuing careers in hospitality to start businesses.

“We should also consider entrepreneurship. Some of South Africa's most successful entrepreneurs began with nothing more than a passion for food and the determination to succeed.

“The culinary industry offers limitless possibilities. It creates opportunities in restaurants, hotels, tourism, catering, food manufacturing, event management, baking, food styling, digital content creation and product innovation,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said today’s young chef can become tomorrow’s employer, and today’s food truck can become tomorrow’s restaurant chain.

“The home bakery of today can become tomorrow's national brand. That is why entrepreneurship must become central to our thinking as a nation.

“Government is committed to building an economy where young people do not only search for employment but are empowered to create employment for others.

“This is why programmes such as the National Youth Development Agency grant programme, the Small Enterprise Development Agency, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and the Industrial Development Corporation continue to provide financial and business development support to qualifying young entrepreneurs,” she said.

Mhlauli called on aspiring chefs to make use of government financial support to establish businesses.

“Your qualification should not become a certificate that hangs on the wall. It should become the foundation upon which you build businesses that contribute to South Africa's economic growth,” she said.

Touching on the 16 June 1976 youth uprisings, Mhlauli said young South Africans at the time demonstrated extraordinary courage in confronting an unjust system that sought to deny them quality education and equal opportunity.

“They understood that education was the foundation upon which freedom, dignity and prosperity would be built. Their struggle was never simply about classrooms. It was about creating opportunities for future generations to realise their full potential. Today, we honour their legacy not only through remembrance but through action,” she said.

Mhlauli said every investment in education, every bursary awarded, every apprenticeship created, every young entrepreneur supported, and every partnership between government, business and educational institutions is a continuation of the vision for which the youth of 1976 sacrificed so much.

“The freedom they fought for now places a responsibility upon us to ensure that every young South African has access to opportunities that allow them to succeed,” she said.

Mhlauli also urged young people to register to vote and participate actively in democracy.

“Do not leave the future of this country in the hands of others. The decisions taken through democratic processes influence education. They influence economic policy, investment, entrepreneurship, including employment.

“If you care about opportunities for young people, if you care about building an economy that works for everyone, then make your voice heard.

“Democracy is strongest when young people participate. Do not become spectators in the future of your own country. Become active citizens,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za